USDJPY trades at a new session high

Yields are a bit higher today.

The USDJPY is trading to a new session high. The price today has been able to extend above the 200 hour MA (green line) at 107.981 earlier, and base against that level, before moving higher. The 50% at 108.095 was the next hurdle and traders have done a decent job of leaning near that level too. The next targets at the 61.8% at 108.305 and the high from last week at 108.370. There should be some stall on a test.











