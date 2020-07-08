The S&P index and Dow cling to gains on the day

With an hour to go in stock trading, the NASDAQ index continues to outperform. It is currently trading up 88 points or 0.87% at 10434.2. The all time high close for the NASDAQ came in at 10433.65. The current price is just above that level.





The S&P index is up 0.33%. The Dow industrial average is up 0.24%





Both the S&P and NASDAQ broke 5 day winning streaks yesterday. They are trying to start a new winning streak today.







