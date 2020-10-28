WTI crude oil futures for December delivery settles at $37.39

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

The price of WTI crude oil futures have tumbled sharply in trading today. The price of the December contract settle at $37.39. That was down -$2.18 or -5.51%. 

Crude oil inventories rose by a greater expected 4.32M barrels (1.5M build expected). Gasoline, and distillates did see a greater than expected drawdown, however. Concerns about global growth and global demand for oil was the major driver to the downside.

Technically, the low today reached $36.97. That was below the September low of $37.11 but above the October low of $36.93.  The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April low is also in that area at $37.06. Going forward a move below that level would be needed to tilt the bias even more to the downside.
