WTI crude oil futures settle at $53.63

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil-futures

Down $1.06 or -1.94%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $53.63. That is down $1.06 or -1.94% on the day. The high price extended up to $55.42. The low price fell to $53.43.

Down $1.06 or -1.94%_
Technically, the price is moving close to a lower trend line resistance at $53.21. A move below that level should open up the door for further downside potential.  The fall from last week's high at $58.82 saw the correction to stall ahead of its 50% retracement level (bearish tilt) on Friday of last week. This week, the session highs have found sellers near the 38.2% retracement (bearish).  


So sellers are making a play, but they need to get below the twice tested lower trend line (at red circle three and red circle four).
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose