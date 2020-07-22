WTI crude oil futures settle and $41.90

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

WTI crude oil futures settle down $0.02 or -0.05%

The price of the September WTI crude oil futures contract settle that $41.90. That is down to $0.02 or -0.05% on the day.. The high price reached $42.03. The low price extended to $41.14.
