The USD has moved higher after the Fed dot plot showed a higher terminal rate.
The US stocks are lower. Yields are marginally higher.
What levels are in play for the major currencies. A look at some of the major currencies and risk/bias levels.
The USD has moved higher after the Fed dot plot showed a higher terminal rate.
The US stocks are lower. Yields are marginally higher.
What levels are in play for the major currencies. A look at some of the major currencies and risk/bias levels.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read