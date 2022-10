There are a number of key currency pairs vs the US testing their 100/200 hour MAs as dollar selling pushes prices back toward those levels.

If the price can continue through the MAs, the bias would shift in the short/medium term. Conversely, if the MAs can not be broken, the dollar remains the dominant bias for each of the pairs.

The EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD and NZDUSD have all moved close to the levels