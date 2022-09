The USD moved lower today but is finding some buying in the early NY session. That buying of the USD (selling of the currency) has seen traders lean against targeted technical levels. I look at 4 currency pairs.

0:16: USDJPY

2:44: EURUSD

5:14: GBPUSD

6:56: USDCAD

Take a look and understand the "why's" for today's trading and what needs to happen next.