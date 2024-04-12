The EUR and GBP are lower vs the USD helped by risk off sentiment. The JPY is running counter to the other major currencies with a modest decline in the USDJPY.
What are the technicals saying given the moves in those three major currencies.
The EUR and GBP are lower vs the USD helped by risk off sentiment. The JPY is running counter to the other major currencies with a modest decline in the USDJPY.
What are the technicals saying given the moves in those three major currencies.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read