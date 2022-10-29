  • Investors and/or traders interested in purchasing Apple shares should do their own research, as this is not financial advice. Still, one option for purchasers is to ride the probable rise up to $170, take a partial profit (e.g., sell half of the position), and hold the rest of the stock position for the long term
  • If Apple's stock price drops below $124, it would indicate an issue with the bullish assumption, and investors could want to consider liquidating at least half of their holdings in order to reduce their risk
  • Advanced stock buyers may want to consider a more complex, gradual accumilation of Apple stock as follows, taking an example for a buy of $110,000 for a total budget

    1. Buy $10k at a price at apx $155.55 (close to the recent close)

    2. Buy $20k at $148.55

    3. Buy $30k at $142.05

    4. Buy $50k at $138.05

The 'scaling in' method includes heavier buying as the price declines, a stop loss and take profit target with a note that buyers can consider taking partial profit (eg, 50%) if the target is reached. The following video details how to buy APPL stock, according to this method, inspired by the 'Fibonnaci entry method' that I created.

