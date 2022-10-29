- The median stock price prediction for Apple Inc. is set at $180, provided from 37 analysts who have provided price estimates for the next 12 months
- The highest Apple stock prediction is $200 and the lowest prediction is $122
- Apple stock forecast from ForexLive.com, based on the following technical analysis video, is set at a minimum of $170
- The Apple technical analysis
Technical Analysis
In financial trading, technical analysis refers to the method of studying the previous history and price movements of an instrument, such as foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, etc.Key determinants include an asset’s historical price action, chart patterns, volume, and other mathematical based visual tools, in order to predict future movements of that instrument. Traders who utilize various means of technical analysis are known by a variety of terms, such as technical traders, technical analysts, or technicians.The crux behind technical analysis is the notion that past performance of a financial asset is a potential evidence for future activity. Unlike fundamental analysis, technical analysis does not bother with the causes of price fluctuations; it only deals with its effects. Therefore, technical traders diligently observe historical charts of the instrument they’re interested in trading. By applying a number of techniques, technical analysis ultimately helps forecast how prices will act, sometimes in relation to time as well. There are a multitude of visual tools available for the technical trader, with the most popular of them included in all of the major broker platforms today. Understanding Technical AnalysisTechnical analysis itself consists of a number of different methods, which generally fall into two main categories – leading indicators or lagging indicators. Leading indicators refer to those charting tools which enable the trader to predict the movement of an asset before it actually occurs. Such leading techniques include Fibonacci, pivot points, trend lines, divergence and harmonic trading, and are popular with traders who prefer to trade reversals. Lagging indicators are those visual tools which enable a trader to take advantage of a strong trend, entering upon it whilst in formation; such tools include the MACD, the Awesome Oscillator, and moving averages. Technical traders don’t all use the same tools of course, and even a trader that uses a particular indicator. For example, the Stochastic Oscillator will probably use it in a different manner to another trader using the same indicator or set of indicators, making technical analysis extremely subjective. Having said that, there is merit to technical trading, and as unintuitive as it may seem, previous price patterns do appear time and time again.As an increasing number of traders seek specific market points, the probability of those points holding significance also increases.
Read this Term below shows volume profile, an indicator for advanced charting that shows the total volume of trades at each price level over a period of time of the user's choosing. In this case, I chose the last 5 earnings and 1 year till the recent Q4 2022 earnings report for AAPL
- Investors and/or traders interested in purchasing Apple shares should do their own research, as this is not financial advice. Still, one option for purchasers is to ride the probable rise up to $170, take a partial profit (e.g., sell half of the position), and hold the rest of the stock position for the long term
- If Apple's stock price drops below $124, it would indicate an issue with the bullish assumption, and investors could want to consider liquidating at least half of their holdings in order to reduce their risk
- Advanced stock buyers may want to consider a more complex, gradual accumilation of Apple stock as follows, taking an example for a buy of $110,000 for a total budget
1. Buy $10k at a price at apx $155.55 (close to the recent close)
2. Buy $20k at $148.55
3. Buy $30k at $142.05
4. Buy $50k at $138.05
The 'scaling in' method includes heavier buying as the price declines, a stop loss and take profit target with a note that buyers can consider taking partial profit (eg, 50%) if the target is reached. The following video details how to buy APPL stock, according to this method, inspired by the 'Fibonnaci entry method' that I created.
Buy or sell Apple stock at your own risk and return to ForexLive.com for additional perspectives and technical analysis ideas.
