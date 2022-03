AUD/JPY stumbled into negative territory in early North American trade but it's turned around and is now 56 pips higher on the day. If that holds, it will be the six straight day of gains and add to the sensational run this month.

The rally today breaks the 2017 high and the late-2015 high so we're at the best levels since August 2015.

The pair is overbought on a number of fronts but the break today clears a path to 96.00.