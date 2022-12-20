AUDJPY tests its 100 week moving average

The AUDJPY AUD/JPY AUD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.00, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 85 Japanese yen. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a rather liquid pair. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the AUD/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Westpac Leading Index for Australia. This tracks the growth of a combined index that considers nine barometers of economic activity, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.Additionally, both countries are highly developed free markets, with a significant amount of their economies relying on exports.How to Trade the AUD/JPYThe AUD/JPY isn’t the most volatile of pairs, with daily ranging typically between 50 and 150 pips. It’s also highly positively correlated with other pairs such as the NZD/JPY.Despite the fact that the AUD/JPY is a combination of some of the developed world’s biggest economies, this pair is not exceedingly popular amongst traders.The AUD/JPY is widely used as a carry trade pair. Those that do trade the AUD/JPY however, are very fervent in praising its potential as a viable trading currency cross.This is thanks to its adherence to a plethora of technicals, primarily support and resistance, Fibonacci, pivots and trendlines. AUD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.00, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 85 Japanese yen. The Australian Dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen (JPY) is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a rather liquid pair. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking the AUD/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range. Important news announcements for this pair include the Westpac Leading Index for Australia. This tracks the growth of a combined index that considers nine barometers of economic activity, and the Jobless Rate for Japan, which measures the percentage of unemployed in the country.Additionally, both countries are highly developed free markets, with a significant amount of their economies relying on exports.How to Trade the AUD/JPYThe AUD/JPY isn’t the most volatile of pairs, with daily ranging typically between 50 and 150 pips. It’s also highly positively correlated with other pairs such as the NZD/JPY.Despite the fact that the AUD/JPY is a combination of some of the developed world’s biggest economies, this pair is not exceedingly popular amongst traders.The AUD/JPY is widely used as a carry trade pair. Those that do trade the AUD/JPY however, are very fervent in praising its potential as a viable trading currency cross.This is thanks to its adherence to a plethora of technicals, primarily support and resistance, Fibonacci, pivots and trendlines. Read this Term is down sharply today (down -4.88% to be exact). That move has taken the price below the swing low from May 2022 at 87.29 and down to a low of 87.01. That low was within 16-17 pips of the rising 100 week moving average currently at 86.844. The price of the AUDJPY has not been below the first week of November 2020.

The current price is back trading at the 87.29 level which is right at the May 22 low price. Can the sellers keep the pressure on and keep pushing toward that 100 week moving average? Or, has the price gone far enough for now?. Move above 87.29 could see more buyers in the short term.

Conversely move below the 100 week moving average and traders would start to look toward the swing highs from 2021 along with the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the 2021 low. That level comes in at 85.93.