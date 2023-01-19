AUDUSD found support near 50% retracement

The AUDUSD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. moved to the highest level since August 15 yesterday reaching a high of 0.70629. That move took out the highs from Monday's trade at 0.70185. However after moving back below the high price for Monday, buyers turned to sellers and forced the market through the 100 hour moving average (blue line), and upward sloping trendline.

The subsequent move lower took additional steps including.

Moving below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) Moving below the 38.2% retracement of 0.69194 Moving into a swing area between 0.6869 and 0.6893 Moving briefly below the 50% retracement at 0.6875

The low price ultimately bottomed near the low prices going back to January 12 and January 11 near 0.6869 and the afforementioned 50% retracement, and has bounced higher over the last three or so trading hours.

That bounce higher has returned back to the 38.2% retracement at 0.6919. The price is currently trading at 0.6898.

What next?

The step move lower seems to have found its equilibrium near the 0.6869 swing low and the 50% midpoint of the January trading range at 0.6875. However, the selling pressure and momentum to the downside is also finding willing sellers near the broken 38.2% retracement at 0.6919.

So there is a bit of a battle going on between the retracement levels. That battle will ultimately decided by a break outside the range. With the most recent flow of funds lower, the downside seems to the dominant for now but the 50% needs to be broken and stay broken.

The decline has been helped by risk off sentiment. The US stocks remain negative on the day. Technically, the NASDAQ index is back below the 100 day moving average at 11012.43 after closing above it on Monday and Tuesday. The S&P index as also cracked back below its 200 day moving average at 3971.92, but is approaching some support at 3879 to 3889 (the price is currently at 3897)., Below that is the 100 day moving average at 3865.24. Both levels will be important in the short term to determine if the upside of the downside is the preferred bias for the indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. after the early 2023 bounce to the upside.