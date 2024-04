The AUDUSD moved higher in the Asian session as sell the rumour, buy the fact price action after the Iran attack on Isreal over the weekend. HOwevet, the price has moved back to the downside over the last few hours of trading, as is really suggest another retaliatory strike is lightly against Iran as a deterrent.

Technically the prices back down testing a swing area between 0.6442 and 0.6455. A move below their level would increase the sellers control.