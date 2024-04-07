I am looking for Bitcoin to achieve a new all time high in the near future. See where it might find sellers.

Bitcoin technical analysis: Getting ready for a new ATH.

🔍 Technical perspective for the crypto king:

As I delve into the weekly Bitcoin chart, it's clear that the bullish momentum continues to surge. I'm setting my sights on a $79k target, driven by key technical formations and recent price dynamics.

BTCUSD on the weekly chart. Double magnet above ATH.

🧲 Double resistance magnet:

We are on the brink of engaging with a double resistance magnet, which historically attracts price due to its technical significance. This includes: A formidable red resistance line that has been tested twice before: marking the weekly highs of April 12th, '21 and October 18th, '21. The upper boundary of the prominent yellow channel.



🚀 Current trends for BTCUSD:

Regaining Historic Heights : Bitcoin has impressively recaptured its significant historical all-time high of $69,000.

: Bitcoin has impressively recaptured its significant historical all-time high of $69,000. Telling Tail Signs: The pronounced tails on this week’s candlestick and those from two weeks ago reveal underlying buying pressure, suggesting that lower prices are being actively rejected.

📊 Market behavior in crypto: Still bullish:

The upward trend is evident through the ascending channel colored in yellow, indicating sustained positive momentum.

The market is consistently carving out higher lows, signaling enduring strength in the uptrend.

Our eyes are now on the resistance line that’s being challenged for the third time, potentially setting the stage for a pivotal breakout or a strategic retracement.

📈 Strategic considerations when trading bitcoin:

Await a definitive push above the current all-time high to consider bullish entry points.

Stay cautious and observant as the market approaches these significant resistance levels.

⚠️ Caution for bitcoin short sellers here (near the previous all time high):

Short sellers might want to hold their positions, especially with the anticipation of stop orders being triggered above the all-time high, fueling a further surge in price.

