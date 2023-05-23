As the debt talks continue to muddle along, and traders getting wary of overbought conditions, the broader S&P and NASDAQ index has been moved to new session lows for the day.

S&P is back below the 4200 level

For the S&P, it reached a recent high of 4212.91. That took the price above the key natural target at 4200. The 100-week moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term is also right at that level increasing that level's important from a technical perspective. Buyers had their shot. You only get so much time to show you "mean it". Time is running out, and the price is dipping. The 100 and 200-hour moving averages come in at 4133.63 and 4137.48 respectively. Those levels will be downside targets now on increased selling momentum.

For the Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index, the index remains a good distance away from its rising 100-hour moving average at 12355.46. However, it did move back below a swing high going back to August 2022 which was part of a gap. That level comes in at 12655.84. Overbought worries also give traders some cause for pause.

Stay below 12655.84 keeps the sellers in control in the short term. Move above and there may be some disappointment. The 100 hour moving average at 12356.46 and moving higher will be eyed as a support target going forward.

NASDAQ dipping

Some of the high flyers are doing worse than the market:

Nvidia is down -1.21%

Alphabet is down -1.14%

Microsoft is down -1.14%

Apple is down -1.29%

The NASDAQ index is down -0.75% and the S&P index is down -0.60%.

Bucking the trend: