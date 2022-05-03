>
Dollar corrective selling running out of steam
The USD is still lower but off the low levels
The USD started the North American session with a move lower.
The EURUSD moved above its 100 hour MA at 1.0527 and run up to a high of 1.05769. However, the run higher could not reach the high from Friday at 1.0592 and the price has moved back to 1.0543 now and looks back toward the 100 hour MA at 1.05272. The GBPUSD moved back above its 100 hour MA (it has been above that level at least once over the last 3 trading days ) at 1.25245. The high reached to 1.25664 but is now back down and trading above and below the 100 hour MA. The USDCHF tumbled to the 100 hour MA and below it for the first time since a brief dip on April 21. The pair once again dipped briefly below the 100 hour MA (now at 0.9728), but has moved back above the high from last Friday at 0.97577. Sellers - if they were serious - should not have let that happen and the price is now trading at 0.9770 as sellers remain nervous. The pair closed at 0.9776 yesterday - the 8th straight up day. A ninth is not out of the question now as sellers turn back to buyers on the failed break of the 100 hour MA.
USDCHF fails below 100 hour MA
The , just dipped and ticked below the 100 hour MA at 1.28321. The break failed and the price has bounced back higher. Sellers need to get and stay below the rising 100 hour MA if they are to take more control. They are not ready to do that it seems. USDCAD
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation.
USDCAD falls below the 100H MA and bounces back higher
The moved higher after the RBA raised rates by a greater than expected 25 basis points. The move higher took the price back above its 100 hour moving average (blue line currently at 0.70968) and also the 0.7100 level. The price has since moved back below the level and traded above and below it over the last seven or so trading hours. The current price is trading just above the moving average at 0.7098. That is still well off the high price of the day at 0.7147. The North American session high could only get up to 0.7126. AUDUSD
AUD/USD
The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation.
AUDUSD was back to the 0.7100 area
