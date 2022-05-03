The USD started the North American session with a move lower.

  • The EURUSD moved above its 100 hour MA at 1.0527 and run up to a high of 1.05769. However, the run higher could not reach the high from Friday at 1.0592 and the price has moved back to 1.0543 now and looks back toward the 100 hour MA at 1.05272.
  • The GBPUSD moved back above its 100 hour MA (it has been above that level at least once over the last 3 trading days ) at 1.25245. The high reached to 1.25664 but is now back down and trading above and below the 100 hour MA.
  • The USDCHF tumbled to the 100 hour MA and below it for the first time since a brief dip on April 21. The pair once again dipped briefly below the 100 hour MA (now at 0.9728), but has moved back above the high from last Friday at 0.97577. Sellers - if they were serious - should not have let that happen and the price is now trading at 0.9770 as sellers remain nervous. The pair closed at 0.9776 yesterday - the 8th straight up day. A ninth is not out of the question now as sellers turn back to buyers on the failed break of the 100 hour MA.
