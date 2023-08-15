Dow Industrial Average is a testing at 200 hour MA

The Dow Industrial Average is now down around 310 points on the day or -0.90% at 34990. Looking at the hourly chart, the price is testing/breaking below its rising 200-hour moving average of 35007.64. Move below – and stay below the level with momentum - would increase the bearish bias.

Looking at the Dow 30,

Dow is down -3.07%

Caterpillar is down -2.52%

Chevron is down -2.4%

American Express is down -2.36%

J.P. Morgan is down -2.29%

Of the 30 Dow stocks, only 4 are positive:

Amgen, +1.75%

Home Depot, +0.55%

Johnson & Johnson +0.35%

Microsoft +0.07%

The NASDAQ index is down 111.12-0.81% at 13676.27. The S&P index is down -41.2 or -0.92% at 4448.52.

All 3 indices have not traded in positive territory today

Dow Industrial Average was at best -88.27 points

S&P was at its best at -10.84 points

NASDAQ index added to best was a down -13.36 points.

Interest rates are mixed with the shorter and lower and the longer and higher: