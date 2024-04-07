Dow jones (DJIA) technical analysis: bearish trend watch

Dow Jones technical analysis - a junction of a retest.

Investors and traders, a key technical signal in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) points to a potential bearish trend. Let's dive in:

Broken trendline: the DJIA has broken below a significant trendline support, indicating a shift toward selling pressure and a possible downward trend.

Looking ahead: Bullish vs bearish price targets for Dow Jones

Bearish target: if the price fails to cross back above the broken trendline, I'm looking at a potential downside target of 38,600.

Bullish target: conversely, if the DJIA manages to cross back above the trendline, a bullish move toward 39,300 could be in play.

