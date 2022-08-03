EURGBP test its 100 hour moving average

The EURGBP EUR/GBP The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair's rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world's second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in a comparatively liquid trading pair. While the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, the EUR/GBP often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range.This may make it seem like a decent candidate for scalping, although its low range can be a hindering factor, similar to the EUR/CHF. What Makes the EUR/GBP Unique?As mentioned, EUR/GBP is seen as a viable pair for scalping, due to its relatively predictable price action, and low stable spread. Intraday trading the EUR/GBP however does generally require more patience compared to other pairs.From a technical standpoint, it follows that as EUR/USD and GBP/USD are positively correlated, EUR/GBP's volatility is going to be less than the two aforementioned majors'. Perhaps more so than any other, this currency pair has been continually affected by ongoing Brexit discussions in the UK. Presently, there is no consensus on how the situation will be resolved, something that has influenced the EUR/GBP and will do so until a resolution is agreed upon. has seen up and down price action today within a fairly narrow trading range. The low price stalled near the lows from last Wednesday and again yesterday between 0.8339 at 0.8345. At the high, the price has stalled against its falling 100 hour moving average at 0.83741. There is also a swing area between 0.8366 and 0.8372.

So buyers and sellers are battling against technical levels today.

If the price can move above the 100 hour moving average that is a small victory for the buyers, but they would need to keep the momentum going to the upside. Getting below the 0.8400 – 0.84026 would be a another step in the bullish direction followed by a move above the 200 hour moving average at 0.84119. Above that and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the July 21 high comes in at 0.84325.

On the downside, break below the 0.8339 – 0.8345 area, and it opens the door for further selling pressure.

