The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results.

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax fell -0.07%

France's CAC rose 0.26%

UKs FTSE 100 fell -0.35%

Spain's Ibex rose 0.26%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.24%

Looking at the hourly chart of the German Dax, the correction yesterday and consolidation today, has seen the 100 hour MA catch up to the price. Today, the lows skimmed off that 100 hour MA and bounced into the close.