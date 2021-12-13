European traders look for the exits. In the equity markets today, the major indices are all closing lower:

German DAX, -0.05%

France's CAC -0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.8%

Spain's Ibex, -0.45%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.64%

In the European debt market, the the benchmark 10 year yields are all trading down marginally with declines of -0.3 basis points to -1.1 basis points.

European yields are down marginally

A snapshot of the forex market as London/European traders look to for the exits is continuing to show the USD as the strongest of the majors. The USD is followed by the JPY and CHF. The AUD and NZD are the weakest. That combination is indicative of "risk off" flows. Omicron acceleration could lead to some reevaluation of economic growth/stock indices/commodities growth.

In other markets,

Spot gold is up $5.21 or 0.29% at $1787.40

Spot silver is up $0.14 or 0.67% $22.28

WTI crude oil is trading is trading near unchanged from settlement price is on Friday at $71.63. The price settled on Friday at $71.67

Bitcoin is trading at $47,518

The US stock market, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside with a decline of -1.09% currently:

Dow industrial average is trading down -311 points or -0.86% at 35660.54

S&P index is down -30.16 points or -0.64% at 4681.86

NASDAQ index is down 167.3 points or -1.07% at 15464 point to zero

Russell 2000 is down -35.52 points or -1.61% 2176.28