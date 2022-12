EURUSD bounced off the 200 hour MA ....again.

The EURUSD continues it's ups and downs. The ups stalled at the high from yesterday near 1.06568. The move to the downside moved back to the 200 hour MA at 1.05978. Earlier today, the price also stalled near the 200 hour MA (before moving to the high).

The price action solidifies the support and resistance.

Traders will now look for the break with momentum.