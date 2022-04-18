EURUSD trades near the close from Friday in up and down day

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has seen up and down and up trading today. The pair closed the Good Friday holiday trading at 1.0809. Today, in the early Asian session, the price moved higher to 1.0820. The price moved lower to 1.0872, before rebounding to a high of 1.0813. The current price is trading at 1.0806 just below the close from Friday.

Looking at the daily chart below, a swing low area from 2020 comes between 1.07642 and 1.0777 (see red numbered circles and yellow area in the chart below). Although the price last week did move to a low of 1.07568, the momentum to the downside could not be sustained, and the price traded back higher. Today's low, stayed above that swing area. Buyers may look to continue to lean, on hopes the price stays above and there is finally some corrective probing to the upside.

On the topside, getting back above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart at the top of the post) at 1.0835 (and moving lower) would be required to increase the bullish bias.

Also getting below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart at the top of the post) at 1.08612 would be a another hurdle.

Last week on Thursday, the price did move above the 200 hour moving average ahead of the ECB decision, only to fail on a break. The price moved back below the 200 hour moving average on the less hawkish/more dovish Lagarde press conference remarks.

The price of the EURUSD needs to get above both the 100 and 200 hour moving averages if the buyers are to be taken more seriously from a technical perspective.