The EURUSD has continued its moved to the upside trading to a new high for the day of 0.99861. The range for the day is now 181 pips. That's well above the 22 day average of 127 pips.

Looking at the 4 hour chart, the price broke above its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.99257, and then the 50% retracement at 0.99515. That level was also the swing low going back to July 14 low. Those levels are now bias/risk defining levels for buyers looking for more upside momentum.

The next upside target comes in against the natural resistance at the parity level of 1.000. Above that and traders will look toward a swing level near 1.00351, followed by the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the August high to the September low. That level comes in at 1.00497.

EURUSD breaks higher