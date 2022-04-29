EURUSD trade to the lowest level since January 2017

The EURUSD has moved sharply lower this week and in the process moved to the lowest level since January 11, 2017 (the price low that day reached 1.04533) the low price this week reached 1.04703 some 17 pips short of that target.

The high price was on Monday at 1.0813. That makes for a range for the week of 343 pips. That is one of the top three ranges this year (and going back to April 2020 as well).

Drilling all the way down to the five minute chart, in prior posts this week I've commented on the inability to extend and stay above its 200 bar moving average (see post from yesterday) despite attempts to move above.

In trading today, the Asian session saw the price extend above the 100 and 200 bar moving averages, and then base against them before moving higher. The high price extended to 1.05922. That was about nine pips short of the 38.2% retracement of the weeks trading range at 1.06012, and also short of the 100 hour moving average (overlaid blue line currently also near the 38.2% retracement level). The price is not traded above its 100 hour moving average since April 22 when it was up at 1.08207.

Since peaking today, the price has moved back down, and has moved back below the rising 100 bar moving average on the five minute chart at 1.05519, and also the rising 200 bar moving average 1.05299.

The current price is trading right around that lower 200 bar moving average after reaching a low of 1.05088. When the price based against the 100 and 200 bar moving averages earlier today, it was near the 1.0507 area. The price returned all the way back to where the base started the run higher today.

It's Friday, anything can happen, but the price action is still disappointing for the dip buyers looking for more upside after the sharp sell off of late.

Getting above the 100 and 200 bar moving averages on 5 minute chart still remains targets that need to be broken and stay broken. Getting above the falling 100 hour moving average is a another hurdle that would give the buyers some added comfort.

Absent that, and the buyers are still not winning. The bounce is a "dead cat bounce". The sellers are still more in control.

What today did, however, was it DID slow the one way market in the short term. The buyers did experience a 85 pip Pip In forex markets, a pip is a percentage in point or price interest point (pip), reflecting a unit of change in an exchange rate. Major currency pairs are traditionally priced to four decimal places – a pip is one unit of the fourth decimal point, or 1/100 of a cent. The exception in this case is the Japanese yen, in which a pip is one unit of the second decimal point. Pips adhere to a rate of change that may be related to a value change in a position of specific currency rates. Forex is traded often in a lot size of 100,000 units of a base currency. In this instance, a trading position of one lot experiencing a change of 1 pip would see a change in value by 10 units of currency. Understanding Pips in Forex Trading Pips can best be understood using an example of two currencies. For example, if the NZD/USD is trading at an exchange rate of 0.6800 and the rate changes to 0.6810, then the price ratio increases by 10 pips. By extending this example, if a forex trader buys 5 lots (i.e. 5 × 100,000 = 500,000) of NZD/USD, paying $650,000 and closes the position after the 10 pips' appreciation, the trader will receive $650,500 with a profit of $500 (i.e. 500,000 (5 standard lots) × 0.0010 = $500). Pips are highly relevant to forex traders given the use of leverage and trading that takes place in margin accounts, which require very small percentages of the actual purchase price as equity for a given transaction. Some retail brokers will quote currency pairs beyond the standard 4th or 2nd decimal place, instead to the 5th or 3rd decimal place. These are quoting fractional pips, known as pipettes. Read this Term or so run after basing against the 100/200 bar moving averages. It certainly was the best correction all week, but it still couldn't get to the next targets (and the sellers returned instead).

EURUSD gives back most of the gains