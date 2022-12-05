EURUSD moves down to test the November highs.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has moved lower after the better than expected ISM services index and in the process pushed below the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range, but fell short of the November highs that came between 1.04806 and 1.0496. The low reached 1.05029 and has bounced.

It would take a move below all those levels to tilt the bias more to the downside with the rising 100 and 200 hour MAs as other support targets. The sellers made a play. They fell short of the needed targets so far.

The topside will now have traders looking to get back above the high from Friday at 1.0544. Above that and the highs for the day will be eyed (high reached 1.05943).

Taking a look at the daily chart below, there is a swing area above between 1.06156 and 1.06402. That is home to swing lows and highs going back to April, May and June (see red numbered circles on the chart below).

The EURUSD on the daily chart