EURUSD moves above swing lows from Wednesday/Thursday
The EURUSD has bounced and in the process, moved back above the swing lows from Wednesday and Thursday between 1.0863 and 1.0873. The price is currently trading at 1.0873 which is just below the close from yesterday at 1.0878. The high price reached 1.0879 so far.
As outlined in an earlier post, a move back above the swing area threatens the seven day decline seen in the EURUSD. The failure on the break - at least in the short term - will now have traders eyeing the 1.08633 level as support. If it can hold, getting above the close from yesterday, and moving toward other upside targets will be eyed.
On the upside more momentum would look toward 1.0900, followed by the falling 100 hour MA at 1.0914.
What is the catalyst?
The move higher in the EURUSD corresponded with the headlines from the ECB of a "crisis tool" to be activated if bond yields rise (sounds like quantitative easing to me).
Yes, yields have risen as
rises. Admittedly, the rise has been impacted by first supply chain constraints and now the Ukraine war, but inflation can beget inflation. Yields are a way the "market" users to slow down inflation and that may come at the cost of growth. Yields across Europe are higher but that is what is supposed to happen. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
In any case, technically speaking, the price fall was halted. The move back above the aforementioned swing area threatens the seven day decline, but buyers will have more work to do to take back more control. Getting above 1.0900 and then the 100 hour MA are the next upside steps that would give the buyers more confidence.
A move back below 1.08633 would conversely muddy the waters going into the final hours of the week's trading as traders get whipped around.
In other markets, yields have moved lower in the US:
2 year is at 2.495%, up 3.0 basis points but down from its high yield of 2.546% 10 year is at 2.694%, up 3.4 basis points but down from its high yield of 2.728%
US stocks have come off their low levels with the Dow and S&P now trading higher. The NASDAQ index is still down however
Dow industrial average is now higher by 224 points or 0.65% at 34818. S&P index is up 7.8 points or 0.17% of 4508. The low price reached 4474.60 index is down 100 points or -0.72% at 13797. It's low voice reached 13699.85 NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
