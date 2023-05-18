EURUSD falls away from its 100 day MA/50% retracement

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, is trading to new session lows and in the process is running further away from its 100-day moving average. In the morning video on the EURUSD, I spoke to the breaking of the 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and the 50% midpoint of the move up from the March low. Both those levels came in at 1.0805 today. The price is currently trading at session lows of 1.0762. See the QuickLook video on the EURUSD below.

The next target comes against the 61.8% retracement of the same move higher at 1.07367

The next target comes against the 61.8% retracement of the same move higher at 1.07367

Drilling down to the 5-minute chart, the falling 100-bar moving average comes in at 1.0793 and moves lower. The 38.2%-50% of the last leg lower comes in between 1.0784 and 1.07907. That yellow area is now close short-term risk level. Stay below is more bearish in the short term. Move above and some of the bearishness seen today is neutralized (again in the short-term).