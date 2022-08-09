EURUSD backs off to NY session lows

The EURUSD is back down testing the NY session low at 1.0214. A move below would have traders looking toward the 200 hour moving average 1.0231.

The 100 hour moving average cuts across at 1.01967 and would be another downside target to get to and through if the sellers are to take more control.

Once again today, the price remained within the confines of swing highs and lows. For today, most of the price action has been above the moving averages the high price today stalled ahead of the next swing area between 1.0254 and 1.0257. The high price reached 1.02468.