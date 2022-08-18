EURUSD moves into the lower extreme area

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved to new session lows and in the process has moved into the lower extreme of the consolidation. That confined the pair from July 18 to August 10. After 2 days above the higher extreme (up to 1.02934), the price has been stepping lower.

Technically, the pair traded in a up down and up fashion into the late London morning session. The last high, found willing sellers just ahead of its falling 100 hour moving average currently at 1.01865. The early hours in the North American session has seen continued downside erosion with the pair falling below a swing area between 1.0144 and 1.01509. The price more recently dipped below the swing low for the week at 1.0121. The low price for the day stalled at the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the July 14 low at 1.01105.

A move lower would have traders looking to break out of the lower extreme at 1.0096. I would expect more selling to occur below that level with the next target near 1.0070- 1.0074.

For traders looking for lower levels, a move back above 1.0144 – 1.01509 would soften the bearish bias a bit (close risk). A stronger stop would be the falling 100 hour moving average 1.01865 now. For the dip buyers getting above these levels would give comfort that once again the lower extremes held support.