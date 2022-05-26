EURUSD moves to a new session high

The EURUSD has ticked up to a new session high. The price just reached 1.07288. The New York session low reached 1.0688 in the first hour of trading.

In my earlier post, that low fell below a swing area between 1.0696 to 1.0706. However, after moving back above the area (a failed break), the buyers have been inching higher and higher..

Traders will now want to see increased momentum with the high price from Tuesday at 1.0748, followed by the swing area between 1.0756 and 1.0760 as the next targets. Get above 1.0760 and the pair reenters the up and down swing area that peaked most recently at 1.09356 on April 21 (with a number of swing levels between)