The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has broken to a new session high. The break above the Asian and London session high near 0.96014 and move into positive territory for the day above 0.95924, gave the buyers the go ahead to push to the upside.

Earlier in the session, the price did move to a new cycle low at 0.9535 (lowest level since 2002). That took out the low from Mondays trade at 0.95487, but momentum could not be sustained on the break(s).

On the topside, the 0.9662 to 0.9708 area represents swing low levels going back to June to October 2002. The falling 100 hour moving average at 0.9677 and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 22 high (was the start of the last trend like to the downside) also at 0.9677 are upside targets that would need to be broken for the buyers to take more control. On Monday and Tuesday, the price highs stalled in that area.

Update:

The price has now moved back below the old session highs at 0.96014 (trading at 0.9600 as I type) as Fed's Bostic said 75 basis points and 50 basis points in December are the likely baseline scenario. Meanwhile Stanley Druckenmiller is calling for a hard landing in 2023.

The NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. index is down -33 points or -0.30% at 10795. The S&P is unchanged. The Dow industrial average is up 10 point.

Although the EURUSD made a break to the upside to new session highs, the 0.9662 – 0.9708 area remains a key level as is the falling 100 hour moving average at 0.96772. If the price cannot get above those levels, the sellers remain in control.