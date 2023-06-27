The EURUSD is extended to the upside despite the better-than-expected durable goods orders released earlier today. The move to the upside today has been helped by a run above the 100 and 200-hour moving averages. The pair has moved into a swing area between 1.09618 and 1.09728. Getting above those levels is increases the bullish bias technically.

The bias is more positive above the moving averages. The 100-hour moving average is at 1.09325. The 200-hour moving average is at 1.0926. For traders looking for more upside in this pair, stay above those moving averages is key.