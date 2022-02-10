EURUSD on the hourly chart

Ahead of the CPI and claims data, the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term remains mired in the confined range that keeps the buyers and sellers in a battle for control.

The range for the week is only 65 pips. That is very narrow for a calendar week. The high was on Monday at 1.1461. The low was on Tuesday at 1.1396. The current price is trading at 1.1434.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price in the early Asian session dip below its 100 day moving average at 1.14164, but that break was short-lived, and traders started to lean against that moving average for support.

On the topside, the 100 hour moving average at 1.14306 put a lid on the pair in the Asian session, but has been broken to the topside during the London morning session. With the price at 1.1434, it is just above that moving average level. The high price today stalled just ahead of the high from yesterday at 1.1447. The high reach 1.14457 so far today.

Both the 100 hour moving average at 100 day moving average will be barometers for the trading today. Stay above is more bullish. Move below is more bearish. On the topside, 1.1457 to 1.14634 are the next target followed by the triple highs near 1.1483. Get above that level and it opens the door for further upside momentum.

On the downside, a move below the 1.1400 would likely lead to more selling momentum with the 50% midpoint of the move up from last Thursday's low at 1.1374 and the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.1364 as the next downside targets