EURUSD falls but is rebounding

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. moved lower in the Asian/early European session and in doing so, extended to a new session low new low going back to December 2002. The day's low reached 1.00705 before rebounding coming into the US jobs report. The high price, on the correction reached 1.0168. That was just above the close from yesterday at 1.01608. The price low after the report reached 1.01148. The current prices trading at 1.0143.

Looking at the hourly chart, the low price from yesterday reached 1.01433. Traders may watch that level as resistance in the short-term. Stay below is more bearish. Move above and there may be some short covering.

For the week, the high price was on Monday up at 1.0462. The close from last week was at 1.0420. For the week, the price has declined on each of the trading days. The EURUSD has declined 6 consecutive trading days overall and 8 of the last 9 trading days. Since June 27 when the price high reached 1.06144 the price has declined around 545 pips (9 trading days).

The driving force is continuing to focus on expectations for growth in the US while Europe is struggling with higher inflation expectations and expected lower growth. Moreover the ECB is stuck with the dilemma of lower rates, high inflation, and slower growth which puts into question policy going forward. Of course the Ukraine war continues to put a strain on the economy due to the reliance on Russian energy and commodities.

As I type, the price is moving back above the low from yesterday and the price has move back up to 1.0156. Traders may be getting whipped around after the new decline failed to extend closer to the low for the day despite the better data.

US stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies., the major indices are tracking lower according to futures the data. The futures are pointing toward

Dow down around -39 points,

NASDAQ is the biggest decliner with a fall of -138 points.

S&P is down around -21 points.