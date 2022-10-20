EURUSD moves toward 200 bar moving average on 4 hour chart

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has moved to a new session high and in the process is moving toward the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.98515. Early this week, the price tried to extend above that moving average level on 4 separate bars on the 4 hour chart, but each attempt failed. The price highs stalled within a swing area between 0.9859 and 0.9877. The high price for the week reached 0.9875 on Tuesday.

The move to the upside today has seen some ups and downs especially off of the price action helped by volatility in the GBPUSD from the Truss resignation. However, helping the tone today was the ability for the pair to bottom just ahead of the 200 hour moving average (green line in the hourly chart below). That moving average stalled the fall yesterday and again today, giving the buyers the go-ahead to push higher. Admittedly there was the volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument's fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term above and below the 100 hour moving average at 0.97984 (off of the UK news), but the buyers have returned.

Close risk is now the 50% of the October trading range which comes in at 0.9798. A move back below that level would disappoint the buyers look for more upside momentum. The 100 hour moving average is also a risk defining level/bias defining level going forward. It too must hold if the buyers are hoping to push higher going forward.

EURUSD bounce off the 200H MA and extends toward week highs