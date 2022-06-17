EURUSD
EURUSD tests 100 hour MA area.

Be aware.

The  EURUSD  is testing its 100 hour moving average 1.0455. The levels is a risk/bias defining level. Trade below with momentum tilt the bias further in the favor of the sellers.

Conversely, holding support would have traders looking toward 1.04709 and a comfort bounce level to get to and through. Get above that level and there should be more bounce probing.