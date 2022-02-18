EURUSD retest its 100 hour moving average/38.2% retracement

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. has dipped back to retest its 100 hour moving average and 38.2% of the 2022 trading range. That level comes in at 1.13516. The pair is trading just above that level as I type.

Recall from yesterday, the price in the New York session traded mostly between its 100 hour moving average on the downside and its 200 hour moving average on the topside (green line).

That pattern continue today with the high price reaching 1.13764 just below the 200 hour moving averages (currently at 1.1379).

The price did take a small peak below its 100 hour moving average on the downside, but quickly rebounded. At some point, there will be a break one way or the other and a run in the direction of the break.

On the downside the 1.1319 to 1.1329 area would be the next target followed by the 50% of the 2022 trading range at 1.13075.

The EURUSD has held up remarkably well despite the tensions in Ukraine. The German Foreign Minister said earlier that all options Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. on the table including Nordstrom 2 regarding potential sanctions against Russia. He added that Germany is ready to pay a high economic price for unprecedented sanctions on Russia. That is not good news for the EURUSD (all things being equal).