The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term buyers on Monday in the early part of the day, tried to take the price above its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (blue line in the chart below), but could not sustain momentum. The price started to wander to the downside and in the process extended below the 61.8% retracement of the July trading range at 1.10017.

Today, that retracement level ended up holding resistance in the early Asian and early European morning session giving the sellers the go-ahead to push lower. The price is trading at new session lows as the North American session gets underway. The low has reached 1.0955. What next?

On the downside, the next target comes in at a swing area between 1.09329, and 1.09421. Below that and traders will start to look toward the 100-day moving average at 1.0909.The last time the price tested that 100–day moving average back in early July, support buyers came in and pushed the price back to the upside. That increased the levels importance. If tested, it remains a key barometer for both buyers and sellers. If the price were to move below, the door would open for more downside potential. If the price were to hold and stay above, the buyers and sellers would start a new battle with that moving average as support.

On the top side, a move back above the 61.8% retracement would hurt the bearish bias in the short term.