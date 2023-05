The EURUSD traded up and down last week, with Friday's low stalling at a key "floor" level (the 50% of the move up from April low also stalled the fall). Today, the price moved above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages and have been able to stay above on 2 separate tests today. Those moving averages come between 1.1021 and 1.10278. They will be the barometer for trader's bias today (and going forward). Stay above is more positive. Move will is more negative.