EURUSD trades to new session lows

The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and in the process testing Friday's low at 1.0622. A low price just reached 1.06226.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the high for the day stalled within the swing area between 1.0655 and 1.0675. The high price reached 1.06646 before rotating back to the downside.