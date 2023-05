The EURUSD is trading to new session lows as a selling/bearish bias increases. In trading this week, the pair broke outside of a 4 – 5 week trading range. What was key was a corrective high back to that breakout level, and found willing sellers. That gave sellers the go-ahead to push lower.

What next from a trading perspective? What's the next key target? What's the close risk? Selling levels if the USD is to stay strong?