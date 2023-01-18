EURUSD back below the 100 hour MA

In an earlier post, I warned about the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term s failed break to the upside that took the price of the pair above the topside swing area between 1.0866 and 1.08743 (see post here). The inability to keep the momentum going have the potential to turn the buyers and sellers and that's exactly what happened.

The price has since moved back below the 100 hour moving average, and as I speak is extending away from that 100 hour moving average. The current price just extended below the 1.08 level and is trading at 1.0795. Sellers are making play with the next key target being the rising 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) at 1.07698. The last time the price traded below that moving average level was back on January 6. The 200 hour moving average at the time was much lower at 1.0619.

US yields are off their lowest level, but still down on the day. The 10 year yield is down -10.5 basis points at 3.429%. The two year yield is at 4.114% down 7.8 basis points.

In the US stock market, the seven day win streak for the NASDAQ is in jeopardy of being broken today, with a the price down around 70 points or -0.63% at 11024.61. The S&P is down -34.11 points or -0.85% and the Dow Industrial Average is the worst performer at -1.12% or -380 points