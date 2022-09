In this FOREX QUICK video, I look at the AUDUSD. The buyers this week had their shot but are ending the week with the sellers back in control in the short term and the long term.

The pair is closing below the 100 hour MA and a channel trend line. Going forward, it will take a move back above those areas to tilt the bias back to the upside (that would be the minimum). Absent that and the sellers are in firm control in the short and long term.