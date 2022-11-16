Both the German Dax and France's CAC had been on a 4-day win streak. Today that streak was snapped with declines in each of those indices. All the major indices in Europe saw declines today.

The 4-day gain in the German Dax saw the index move up 5.21%. For France's CAC, the index moved up 3.28%. Spain's Ibex and UK FTSE 100 have been in a saw tooth pattern.

The snapshot of the closes are showing:

German DAX -1.00%

France's CAC, -0.52%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.25%

Spain's Ibex -1.06%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.54%

For Spain's Ibex, it has been battling with the 200 day MA above. That MA comes in at 8197.38. The high today reached 8187.80 before rotating to the downside.

Spain's Ibex