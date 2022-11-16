Both the German Dax and France's CAC had been on a 4-day win streak. Today that streak was snapped with declines in each of those indices. All the major indices in Europe saw declines today.
The 4-day gain in the German Dax saw the index move up 5.21%. For France's CAC, the index moved up 3.28%. Spain's Ibex and UK FTSE 100 have been in a saw tooth pattern.
The snapshot of the closes are showing:
- German DAX -1.00%
- France's CAC, -0.52%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.25%
- Spain's Ibex -1.06%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.54%
For Spain's Ibex, it has been battling with the 200 day MA above. That MA comes in at 8197.38. The high today reached 8187.80 before rotating to the downside.