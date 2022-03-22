The GBPJPY moved up to test 50%/160.00 area.

The GBPJPY GBP/JPY The GBP/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/JPY is trading at 165.00, it means 1 British pound is equivalent to 165 Japanese yen. The British pound (GBP) is the world’s fourth most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid and popular currency pair. GBP/JPY Prized for its Versatility Among TradersThe GBP/JPY often stays within the 1 pip to 4 pip spread range on most forex brokers. This coupled with its consistently high range and volatility makes it a great candidate for both medium term and long-term trading, although it is also very popular with scalpers. The GBP/JPY is one of the most widely traded forex pairs. A lot of traders actually prefer it to the major pairs, because of the potential it provides. It’s popular with both technical and fundamental traders. The pair’s range easily surpasses a hundred pips on most days.Seasoned news traders also love this pair, since it reacts more vigorously to economic reports and news releases compared with most of the other pairs which possess similar spreads.However, high spreads and whipsaws can be a problem during the really high impact releases.When it comes to technical trading on the GBP/JPY, the classical tried and trusted technical analysis tools and patterns are still the number one weapon of choice. Despite the almost exponential increase in the number of indicators and scripts available in recent years, perhaps with a few exceptions, they simply don’t provide the consistent level of insight a trader needs.Additionally, trading the GBP/JPY gives you exposure to some of the most important economies in the world. Looking back to 2016, the price traded above and below the 160.00 from mid-March to near mid-June. The high during that period reached 163.89 which is a target on more upside. The low was at 151.43 (which is also near the 38.2% on the weekly chart above).

The price a few weeks ago fell below the lower swing level to 150.96, but after a few days of trading above and below the level, the price based and started its sharp trend move to the upside (see hourly chart below).

GBPJPY races higher and above 160.00

The close risk is now the 50% midpoint. Below that it would take a move below the rising 100 bar MA on the 5 minute chart below (blue line. That is rising toward the 38.2% of the trend move higher today.

More recently there has been come stall and ups and downs as the pair approached 160.00 level, but the pair's declines were still modest relatively, to the run higher. Getting below the 38.2-50% area and the rising 100 bar MA at 159.10 currently is required to take the pair out of the trend like mood it is in now.

GBPJPY races higher as buyers push