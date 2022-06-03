Both the GBPUSD and USDCHF moved in the strong dollar direction after the US jobs report, but both have retraced back to near converged 100/200 hour moving averages. However, traders leaned against the converge moving averages and have pushed the prices back away.

Looking at the GBPUSD, the 100 and 200 hour moving averages come at 1.2575 area. The high price just reached 1.2572. The current price is back down at 1.2539 after the successful hold against the moving average level.

GBPUSD find sellers once again against its 100/200 MAs

For the USDCHF, it spike up to a high of 0.9642 soon after the report, but has since retraced back down to a low of 0.95993. It near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages are at 0.9599. The price has bounced back up to 0.9619.

USDCHF bounces off its 100/200 hour MAs

reached target levels. For the GBPUSD In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term, the price briefly dipped below support at 1.2524, but could not sustain momentum. For the USDCHF, it rose above the highs from yesterday at 0.96373 but quickly reversed back down toward the moving averages.

Nevertheless, staying below the moving averages on the GBPUSD, and above the moving averages on the USDCHF keep the bias in the favor of the USD in the short term at least.