The GBPUSD is between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term moved up to test it's 100 hour moving average yesterday, but found willing sellers against the level and retraced nearly all of the move to the upside before a modest bounce into the close took the price back toward unchanged levels on the day.

In trading today the move to the upside started in the early Asian session and continued into the London/European session. In that session, the price did extend above its 100 hour moving average (blue line) currently at 1.3142,. The current hourly bar moved up to test the 200 hour moving average 1.31665 (the high reached 1.3167), but has so far found willing sellers against that level.

Like the USDJPY point found support against its 200 hour MA, the 200 hour MA in the GBPUSD is also providing some cause for pause.

The current price is trading between the 100 hour moving average below 1.3142 and the 200 hour moving average above at 1.31665 (the current price is at 1.3155).

Traders will be looking for a break in either direction – with momentum – to provide the next trading clue. Right now, there is reason for the shorts in the longs to be cautious as the moving averages to provide bias clues and the price is centered between them.