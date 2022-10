The GBPUSD moves into the upside targets

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has moved up to test the October high near 1.1495. The high price just reached 1.1498 (see 4 hour chart above).

The price has backed off and currently trades at 1.1478. Also near the October high are swing lows and highs going back to the end of August and into September.

The swing area between 1.1459 and 1.1495 is home to those swing levels. Move back below 1.14595 - and stay below - could see some rotation back to the downside.

Coming into the New York session, the trading range for the GBPUSD was a modest 70 pips. That was well below the 22 day average of 243 pips (about one month of trading). The current range is up to 229 pips as non-trending day found strong buyers.

Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the price rise started after basing against its 100/200 bar moving averages. The 38.2% of the move up from that low comes in at 1.1424. The 50% of the run higher comes in at 1.1401. Moves below those levels would increase the bearish bias.

GBPUSD runs higher